Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $56,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after buying an additional 258,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 249,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.