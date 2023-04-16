Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $268,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.