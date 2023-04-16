Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average is $201.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.