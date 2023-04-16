Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 108,969 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,969 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.