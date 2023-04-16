Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 19,233 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.58 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.