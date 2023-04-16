Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,433 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

