Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,958 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.42 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

