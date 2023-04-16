Wells Fargo & Company Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $36.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

XPO Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

