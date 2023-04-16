Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.49.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.