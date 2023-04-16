Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.