Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

