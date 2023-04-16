Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 105,561 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

