WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,412.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.80%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.