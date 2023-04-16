World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.