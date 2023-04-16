Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,438 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

WYNN opened at $110.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

