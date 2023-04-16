Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,598 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Yelp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,726 shares of company stock worth $7,258,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 400,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.