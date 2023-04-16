Zacks Research Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the business services provider will earn $12.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.58. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3 %

CTAS stock opened at $458.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.51. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

