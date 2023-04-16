Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zedge Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,864. Zedge has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zedge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Zedge by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

