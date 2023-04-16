Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $190.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

