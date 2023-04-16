Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.13. The company had a trading volume of 571,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,884. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

