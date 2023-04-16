Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $143,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,849. The stock has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.53 and a 200-day moving average of $347.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

