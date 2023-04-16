Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 50,449 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $62,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

KMB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.33. 1,183,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,125. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

