Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 99,812 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,812 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.50% of Mosaic worth $74,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. 2,851,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.