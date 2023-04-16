Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,018 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 24,948,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,307,524. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

