Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $51.91 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $51,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,963,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,932,980. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

