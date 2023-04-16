Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,091 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 45,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.68. 2,246,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,490. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average of $228.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.