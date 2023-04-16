Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 26,932 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,932 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $87,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.