100,000 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 677,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,397. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Tenaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Articles

