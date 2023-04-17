111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $2.65 on Monday. 111 has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 111 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 111 by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 111 during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

