1,127 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,188. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.