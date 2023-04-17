23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Down 5.9%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 1,366,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,010,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

23andMe Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

23andMe Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

