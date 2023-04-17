29,722 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $15.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.04. The company had a trading volume of 653,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

