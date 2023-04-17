4,073 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 784,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,726. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

