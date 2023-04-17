44,000 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.29. 26,653,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,123,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.