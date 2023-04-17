4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.92. 265,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at $38,101,546.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $638,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.