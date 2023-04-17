500 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,821,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296,904. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $123.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

