93,701 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.6% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.69. 2,256,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.