AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $2.03 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.10.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.