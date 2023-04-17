Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $104.26. 1,820,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,335. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

