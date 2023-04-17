ABCMETA 1-Day Volume Hits $613.45 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.35 million and $613.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,931.74 or 0.99988126 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002453 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $359.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

