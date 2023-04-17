Acala Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.83 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Acala Token has a market cap of $67.57 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.38 or 0.99997229 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10271133 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,751,660.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

