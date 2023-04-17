Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $91.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $85.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

