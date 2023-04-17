ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AEY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.