ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of AEY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
