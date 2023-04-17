Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,454 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Adobe worth $380,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.39. 270,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,710. The stock has a market cap of $173.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

