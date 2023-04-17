ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Holdings Raised by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN makes up approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of ADTRAN worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. 527,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,167. The stock has a market cap of $798.09 million, a PE ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $25.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

