Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $119.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apr 17th, 2023

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $81.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

