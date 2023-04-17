Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $119.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $81.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

