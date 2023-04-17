Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

