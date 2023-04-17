Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 900,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 818.5 days.

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

