AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.