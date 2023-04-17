Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

AMG stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.61. 116,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.